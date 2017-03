Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Leaders of the Hollywild Animal Park zoo in Wellford say the park won’t open for business this summer — and may never reopen at all.

— The top prosecutor in the state’s case against the Charleston Church shooter has agreed to let him plead guilty and face life in prison.

— A key member of Gov. Henry McMaster’s cabinet is leaving his post.

— A Ladson teen has been charged with trying to travel overseas to join ISIS.