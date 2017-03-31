Westinghouse bankruptcy complicates VC Summer Nuclear project

The bankruptcy filing by the designer and builder of two nuclear reactors under construction at the VC Summer generating station in Fairfield Countyhas increased concern’s about the very viability of the massive project.

Westinghouse Electric filed earlier this week, drawn down by a project nearly four years behind schedule and well over budget for its owners South Carolina Electric and Gas (SCE&G) and state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

Director of the environmental advocacy group Savannah River Site Watch Tom Clements said an interruption in constructionRC

ARWestinghouse’s financial problems would skyrocket the cost of the project. “The rate payers are going to face large rate hikes. Action must be taken to hold Westinghouse and SCE&G financially accountable in the event the project continues or if it’s abandoned”, he saif

Clements said he doesn’t believe that the utility companies have a clear plan. “I’ve seen nothing presented that discusses the delays or shows how the project can be financed to completion,” Clements said.

Parent company of SCE&G, SCANA, owns a majority stake of the VC Summer plant at 55 percent. Santee Cooper holds 45 percent ownership in the plant.

Governor Henry McMaster released a statement this week in response to Westinghouse Electric filing for bankruptcy: “Completion of the reactors at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station will provide our state with clean and plentiful electricity for generations to come. They are critical components to our future economic prosperity. I have spoken with Secretary Rick Perry and received briefings from the chief executive officers of the utilities involved, and will closely monitor the situation in the days and weeks to come. I am confident that the plans and contingencies they have prepared will result in the completion of the project.”