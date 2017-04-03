Agreement allows Dylann Roof to be placed into federal custody

Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof will be transferred and placed into custody of the federal government. The State newspaper reports that’s according to newly filed court documents.

Roof has been held at the Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston County while awaiting his state trial for killing nine people at an Emanuel AME Church Bible study in June 2015. Earlier this year, a federal jury sentenced him to death on civil rights charges related to the shootings.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel ordered Roof to enter the custody of U.S. Marshals after reaching a plea agreement with state prosecutors last week. Roof agreed to plead guilty and, in exchange, the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office agreed to no longer pursue the death penalty for his state charges.

The order does not say where Roof will go next. The newspaper reports that Roof will now likely be transferred to a prison in Terre Haute, IN., where the federal death row is located. He will be returned to Charleston for a plea hearing next week.

On March 24, Roof signed a letter consenting and waiving any objections to being turned over to the federal government for being placed into their custody.