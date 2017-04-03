SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— The South Carolina women’s basketball team was finally stopped Monday, not by any opponent on the court but the weather.

— With Democrats having enough votes to filibuster Judge Gorsuch’s Supreme Court nomination, Sen. Lindsey Graham threatened the “nuclear option.”

— A Piedmont man has been found shot to death at a gas station in north Greenville.

— Warm winter conditions mean more tropical cyclones off South Carolina’s coast in the spring and early summer, forecasters warn.