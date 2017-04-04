Six tornadoes from Monday’s storm confirmed

Tornado confirmations are spiraling in all over South Carolina after Monday’s storms. The National Weather Service said a survey team in the field near Berea found enough damage to label the storm a high-end EF-0 tornado with winds nearing 85 miles per hour.

A few hours, later the weather service also confirmed a second EF-0 tornado in Laurens County. That tornado traveled three-quarters of a mile and was over 75 meters wide, according to an agency statement.

Meteorologist Trisha Palmer of the NWS office at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport confirmed the tornado in Berea and her team discovered a third tornado in the town of Central. That tornado downed nearly a dozen trees but the only structural damage to a building was from a tree that fell on the Mount Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

The weather service announced in release that a fourth tornado appeared in North Aiken, a fifth in Calhoun County. The sixth storm confirmed on Tuesday was an EF-1 tornado in Whitmire which flipped a trailer that killed a man.

Palmer said meteorologists look at how trees are damaged to estimate wind speed and directions. Normal thunderstorms break trees in an outward direction away from the center of the system, but tornado damage is more chaotic.

“We will see trees that fall kind of criss-crossing each other or one will be randomly falling to the north and the other falling to the south,” said Palmer. “There is much less of a pattern of tree fall in a tornado.”

With six from Monday’s storm system, meteorologist Josh Palmer says the weather service is closely monitoring a storm expected on Wednesday. Palmer said the atmosphere in South Carolina disturbed from Monday’s storm which could mean Wednesday’s storm will be even stronger and more unpredictable.

“We can’t say with a 100 percent certainty that we are going to see a widespread severe weather outbreak,” said Palmer but, “the chance of that happening tomorrow is higher than it normally would be for this time of year.”

The National Weather Service expects thunderstorms to begin late Wednesday morning and increase in strength all day potentially resulting in more tornadoes and half-dollar sized hail.