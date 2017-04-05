House rejects plan to assign schools letter grades for accountability

The state House on Wednesday rejected an effort to use an A-F grading scale when evaluating public schools in South Carolina.

The state Education Oversight Committee is looking to adopt new school grading standards after the federal government moved away from the “No Child Left Behind” two years ago. To meet a 2016 state law requiring the creation of new standards for the educational opportunities of students, the Department of Education prefers the ratings of “Excellent,” “Good,” “Average,” “Below Average,” and “Unsatisfactory.”

A group of conservative legislators pushed for those scores to instead be replaced by letter grades, similar to what students see on their report cards. “Parents who already understand the grading scale of A-to-F for their child, they are definitely going to understand that for their school,” State Rep. Eric Bedingfield, R-Belton, said. “And hopefully it will be a motivational tool to get them more involved (if the grade is low).”

But the House rejected the idea in a 72-39 vote, believing the Department of Education’s terms were better indicators of how schools compare to each other.

“Let’s call (A-F grading) what it is,” State Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, said. “We’d be trying to motivate schools to do better by embarrassing them, shaming them and guilting them into trying to do better.”

The overall bill was approved in a 104-5 vote. It will go to the Senate after another procedural vote on Thursday.