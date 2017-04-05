Potential tornadoes reported in Johnston, Monetta

The town of Johnston in Edgefield County is under a state of emergency after a possible tornado blew through the Edgefield County community on Wednesday.

Mayor Terrence Culbreath said strong winds downed trees and power lines and damaged several buildings in the small town’s northern neighborhoods and business district. “Our downtown area suffered some broken windows,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “We’re missing some bricks from the top of a few buildings. On one, it almost seems like the roof was coming off because it’s all on the sidewalk and the trees.”

A second funnel cloud was reported near the town of Monetta, roughly ten miles to the east. National Weather Service meteorologist Tina Morrison said spotters and local law enforcement reported the funnel shape, but it’s not clear if the tornado touched down or not.

The agency plans to send a survey team to examine the Johnston and Monetta sites to confirm if the damage was due to a tornado.

Culbreath said he rode out the storm in a diner during his lunch break, but did not think the weather was more than a particularly severe thunderstorm until the town’s police chief contacted him. “My chief called me and said, ‘Where are you at? I need you to assess damage.,'” he said. “It was a whole lot worse than I thought it was.”

Among the businesses damaged in the storm was South Carolina Radio Network affiliate WKSX-FM. Program Director Tony Baughman said the station lost some of its feed after its satellite dish was damaged by the strong winds. “Our satellite dish actually was bent over down into the ground,” he said. “The apparent storm raked an area right behind the radio station.”

Culbreath said the worst-impacted areas were homes around Academy, Roland and Church streets. He said power utility SCE&G indicated about 1,200 residents were without power, roughly half of the town’s population.