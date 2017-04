Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— There are reports of damage and flooding across the Midlands and a potential tornado.

— The SC House rejected an effort to use an A-F grading scale when evaluating public schools in South Carolina.

— A Ladson man is facing charges after deputies say he set a woman on fire.

— The former captain of the Rock Hill Rescue Squad has been arrested on a charge of taking more than $9,000 of the squad’s money.