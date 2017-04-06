SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— A plan to stabilize the state’s financially-troubled pension fund is now headed to the governor’s desk for his signature.

— The state Senate passed a budget amendment that would make it extremely expensive for one entity to own more than three liquor stores.

— South Carolinians who can legally carry a gun would no longer need to conceal it or get a CWP permit to do so under a bill that cleared the House.

— A survey team has concluded it was a tornado that hit Edgefield County on Wednesday.