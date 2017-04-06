Three tornadoes confirmed in SC on Wednesday and Thursday

National Weather Service survey teams have concluded three tornadoes touched down in South Carolina during a storm system that passed through the state on Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

The most powerful hit Edgefield and Saluda counties on Wednesday. After examining damage on location Thursday, the agency said the suspected EF-2 storm damaged buildings and downed trees between the towns of Johnston, Ward and Monetta, but did not cause any serious injuries. Despite the extensive damage in the town of Johnston, the team said that was due to exceptionally strong straight-line winds.

“But as you head to the eastern part of town, it looked like a tornado touched down,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist John Quagliarello told South Carolina Radio Network. “It then continued towards the east, into parts of southern Saluda County.”

An EF-2 means wind speeds were estimated between 111-135 miles per hour. Quagliarello said the team found numerous downed trees, roof damage and even a concrete silo with its top blown off by the tornado.

Meanwhile, a separate NWS team confirmed two much smaller EF-0 tornadoes touched down in the Upstate on Thursday morning. The agency said one funnel briefly touched down in southwest Honea Path, causing damage to a patio and carport on one home and downing “numerous trees.” Another touched down in much more rural area of Anderson County, causing mostly tree damage along Bryant Road north of Antreville.

The three new storms mean ten twisters have now been confirmed in South Carolina by the NWS since Monday. Most were small and caused relatively low amounts of damage, although one man was killed Monday when the strong winds flipped his mobile home near the town of Whitmire. The Edgefield County tornado and a Monday funnel in Calhoun County were the largest, confirmed by the NWS as EF-2 storms.