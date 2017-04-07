SC House approves bill requiring car passengers under eight to be in restraint seats

Children up to eight years old would need to be secured in at least a booster seat while riding in a car under a House proposal passed earlier this week.

Current state law only mandates the restraint seats for children until age six. Under the proposal that passed the House 75-28 on Tuesday, all children under age two would also need to be in a rear-facing restraint instead of the state’s current requirement for children up to age one. Children between two and four would be required to ride in a front-facing safety seat with a harness.

State Rep. Beth Bernstein said the current law has not been updated since 1983 and does not meet what’s recommended by manufacturers and pediatricians. “When you’re talking about an eight-year-old who’s under 57 inches (tall), the way a lap belt come across not the chest, but the ears and face, it can cause significant spinal injuries in a crash,” she told South Carolina Radio Network.

The proposal would create exceptions for children who reach the proper height requirements. For instance, a boy or girl under age 8 who is at least 4’9″ tall would not have to ride in a booster seat. Bernstein’s bill is similar to recommendations made by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, although the federal government does not regulate the use of child safety seats.

Opponents said parents should be able to make car safety decisions without specific government rules. “There’s always one group or another saying it should be done this way or done that way,” State Rep. Mac Toole, R-W.Columbia, said. “And I’m really wondering why we have decided it should be done this way?”

Bernstein said she does not anticipate highway troopers or police to pull cars over for safety seat violations any more often, but wanted to have South Carolina’s law match what is recommended nationally.

The proposal was among several proposed by the legislature’s Joint Committee on Children as laws they believe could reduce South Carolina’s child mortality rate, which remains above the national average.