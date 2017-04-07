Pee Dee region enters first drought stage, as conditions stay dry statewide despite heavy rain

Despite heavy rain that hit the Midlands this week, much of South Carolina outside the lower Midlands and Lowcountry regions is now in a drought status.

At its meeting Thursday, the state Drought Response Committee did not change the status of any Upstate counties — all of which remain in moderate drought except for Anderson, Oconee and Pickens — which have been deemed “severe.” The committee also downgraded the status for most of the Pee Dee region from normal conditions to the first level of “incipient” drought.

“You have to understand that we have been very dry for a very long time, and wet for a short period of time,” Naturalist and West Area Drought Committee Member Dennis Chastain said in a release announcing the changes. “There has been some conspicuous improvement in the upper levels of the soil and the near term looks good for the beginning of the planting season, but at the deeper levels the soil is still very dry. And these upper Savannah reservoirs look like what you would see during a long hot, dry summer.”

The state Forestry Commission also noted at the meeting that wildfire activity in March was 70 percent higher than usual. But the recent rains have played a role in reducing the potential for short-term danger.

“Wildfire activity normally peaks in April, so we do expect to have an uptick in fires through the rest of the month,” The commission’s Forest Protection Chief Darryl Jones said in the release. “Until ‘greenup’ occurs, when the grasses and other plants on the forest floor begin growing.”

Counties in the state’s northeastern corner whose statuses were downgraded include Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Lee, Marlboro and Marion. All went from “normal” levels to “incipient.”

SCDNR Hydrologist Scott Harder said the Pee Dee region has experienced below-normal streamflow conditions over the past several months