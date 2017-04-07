Senate amendment would weaken SC Supreme Court ruling

The South Carolina Senate passed an amendment to the budget Thursday that would make it extremely expensive for one entity to own more than three liquor stores in the state.

The Senate’s actions come a week after the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled a state law setting the three-store limit was unconstitutional.

State Sen. Larry Grooms, R-Berkeley, said his amendment does not restrict the number of liquor stores that one owner can operate. “You can still apply for more licenses, but your fourth and any subsequent license would have a fee associated with it that would be 100 percent of your gross proceeds. It would be very costly to do so,” Grooms said on the floor of the Senate Thursday.

State Sen. Greg Gregory, R-Lancaster, said the proposal is outrageous. “To say that you can get a fourth license, but you have to pay the entirety of your gross sales for the year, that’s just ridiculous,” he said “It’s a bunch of senators that would have declared themselves to be free marketers on every issue but this one.”

The issue of multiple stores by one owner is a concern for small ‘mom and pop’ liquor store owners who fear big chains will be able to open up throughout the state and drive their small operations out of business.

In a 4-1 ruling, the Supreme Court ruled the state could not create alcohol regulations purely for protectionist reasons, which it deemed the three-store limit. The Maryland-based owner of Total Wine & More filed the lawsuit in 2015 after the state Department of Revenue blocked it from opening a fourth South Carolina location in Aiken. The chain already has stores in the Charleston, Columbia and Greenville markets.