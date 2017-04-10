SCRN Afternoon Newscast (Audio)

Officials from the State Law Enforcement Division have charged two inmates in the strangling deaths of four prisoners at a Columbia maximum security prison. Denver Simmons, 35, and 25-year-old Jacob Philip each face four counts of murder in the deaths of 52-year-old John King, 35-year-old Jason Kelley, 56-year-old Jimmy Ham and 44-year-old William Scruggs. The incident occurred Friday at Kirkland Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison in Columbia. The men were all found strangled to death inside a dorm. Officials said Ham and King were also stabbed and assaulted with a broomstick. Simmons was previously convicted of murder in 2007 and is already serving two life sentences. Philip also was previously convicted of murder in 2013 and is also serving two life sentences.