Already convicted in federal court Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof pleads guilty to state murder charges for the June 2015 attack at Emanuel AME Church.

The Post and Courier reports that the proceedings will likely bring an end the local courtroom saga in his prosecution since he gunned down nine black church worshipers at the church. Roof planned the massacre for months and mentioned it in an online white supremacist manifesto.