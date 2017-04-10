USC using data from Graniteville train disaster in research

Data from the Graniteville train crash disaster 12 years ago is being used in research by the University of South Carolina College of Nursing to improve response and triage techniques for similar accidents.

On January 6 2005 two trains collided near the Avondale Mills plant in Graniteville causing about 60 tons of chlorine gas to be released. The toxic cloud killed nine people.

Dr. Joan Culley of the nursing college told South Carolina Radio Network that one way the information is being used is to create an app. “A new chemical application that can be put on a computer in an emergency room or a cellphone,” she said. “That will help us more efficiently and quickly process patients from a mass casualty incident.”

Culley said data is also being used to improve the treatment of individuals exposed to harmful gases. “It is really looking at how we can more efficiently process patients from mass causality injuries particularly chlorine.”

Culley said the research involves two groups of individuals. “All of those patients that were seen in the emergency room on that day and that was in 2005 as well as a comparison group of patients that were not exposed,” said Culley.

A mass causality drill was conducted in Columbia last week. The Zone at Williams-Brice Stadium was set up to resemble a waiting room of a hospital emergency department. 300 students from the University of South Carolina’s College of Nursing as well as Francis Marion University were trained to assume the role of victims of a chemical spill resulting from a train derailment. Each patient was given a card with specific information about symptoms.

The mass casualty exercise is part of a $2.5 million, four-year research study funded by the National Institutes of Health/National Library of Medicine that also provides opportunities for nursing students and nurses to experience a simulated surge of patients seen in a hospital emergency department during a mass casualty incident. It is also an opportunity for local emergency management officials to test their preparedness procedures with the goal of saving as many lives as possible.