Gov. McMaster raises nearly $1 million for reelection bid

Gov. Henry McMaster has raised nearly $1 million for his reelection bid next year.

The State newspaper reports that McMaster raised $961,015 from January through March.

Republican primary challenger Catherine Templeton has raised $702,340 since January. Templeton just announced her candidacy last week.

McMaster reported that he took in $160,000 in one day after he took office.

Templeton is a labor lawyer from Mount Pleasant and also is a former S.C. labor and Department of Health and Environmental Control head.

Before former Gov. Nikki Haley’s appointment as ambassador to the United Nations it was expected to be a crowded Republican field in the primary for the open seat for governor.

McMaster was lieutenant governor when Haley resigned in January to become U.N. Ambassador under President Donald Trump.

McMaster also served two terms as the South Carolina Attorney General from January 2002 to January 2011.