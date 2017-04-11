Sen. Graham has high disapproval in latest poll

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has one of the highest disapproval ratings in his home state of any U.S. senator, according to a poll released Tuesday.

The State newspaper reports that Graham has a disapproval rating of 40 percent among registered voters in South Carolina according to a ranking of senators by Morning Consult.

The Republican’s approval rating among voters in the Palmetto State is at 46 percent in the poll. Fourteen percent of the state’s residents said they do not have an opinion about Graham.

South Carolina’s other U.S. senator Tim Scott a Charleston Republican has the approval of 59 percent of voters in South Carolina while only 19 percent disapprove of Scott.

Morning Consult also did a poll on the nation’s governors but it didn’t include South Carolina Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, who took office at the end of January.

McMaster was lieutenant governor when Nikki Haley resigned as governor to become the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.