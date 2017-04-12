The fungus that causes the devastating bat disease white-nose syndrome (WNS) is now present in three new counties in the state: Greenville, Union and Lancaster.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) recently received confirmation from the National Wildlife Health Center that the fungus was present on bats in each of these counties. This doubles the previous number of counties known to have the fungus in South Carolina. Previously known counties Oconee, Pickens and Richland not only harbor the fungus, but signs of WNS have also been seen in bats there.

SCDNR wildlife biologist and WNS specialist Jennifer Kindel, told South Carolina Radio Network that it affects bats that hibernate. “Some of our bats hibernate for a really long periods of time and hose are the ones hit hard by white-nose syndrome,” Kindel said.

Winter surveys conducted earlier in the season continue to show declining hibernating bat populations. In major Upstate hibernacula (places where bats hibernate), tri-colored bat populations have declined at a rate of about 50 percent per year. However, a very small number of banded tri-colored bats have been reported to return to one of these sites, suggesting not every bat exposed to the fungus may be dying from WNS.

Kindel said the disease disturbs the bats hibernation. “The disease is caused by a fungus. Which grows on their muzzle and wing membranes and what it does is that it wakes them up when their hibernating,” said Kindel.

Fungus that causes White-nose syndrome found in three new South Carolina counties so far this year. WNS results for three more sites in Abbeville, Cherokee and Laurens counties are still pending. So far this year, WNS has been confirmed in Nebraska, and the fungus that causes WNS has been detected in Texas. WNS in now confirmed in 30 states and five Canadian provinces, and the fungus that causes WNS has been detected in three additional states: Oklahoma, Mississippi and Texas.