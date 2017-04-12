Pearl Harbor level cyber attack worries Sen. Graham

The common instruments of war are well known to Sen. Lindsey Graham but they are not his greatest fear. On Tuesday, the senior Senator spoke at a cyber security conference in Columbia and said the biggest threat to our nation’s security is a cyber attack.
“What I worry about most is not another 9/11 but a cyber-Pearl Harbor,” said Graham.
Graham plans to propose legislation after the Easter recess that will bolster the nation’s cyber security infrastructure. The legislation Graham intends to propose will give banks and other large corporations incentives to upgrade their cyber-security protection. The senior senator plans to offer large corporations who improve their cyber capabilities, “legal liability in the case of a major cyber attack against the county.”