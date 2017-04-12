Pearl Harbor level cyber attack worries Sen. Graham

Graham plans to propose legislation after the Easter recess that will bolster the nation’s cyber security infrastructure. The legislation Graham intends to propose will give banks and other large corporations incentives to upgrade their cyber-security protection. The senior senator plans to offer large corporations who improve their cyber capabilities, “legal liability in the case of a major cyber attack against the county.”

“What I worry about most is not another 9/11 but a cyber-Pearl Harbor,” said Graham.

Graham believes that there is a big gap between ability of our nation’s laws to deter an attack and the capabilities of foreign enemies trying to compromise U.S. computer systems.

“It’s not as bad as horses and buggies and cars…but it is pretty close,” said Graham.

The conventional strength of the United States’ military deterred Russia from engaging in combat during the Cold War, said Graham, but right now the cyber capabilities of smaller nations rival that of the United States. To illustrate the point Graham pointed the North Korea cyber attack on Sony saying, “when it comes to cyber the enemies of this nation almost have parity and if we don’t up our game we are going to pay a great price.”