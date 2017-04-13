Dylann Roof threatened to kill his defense attorney

According to recently unsealed court documents during the federal trial of Dylann Roof for shooting and killing nine people at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston he threatened to kill his attorney David Bruck.

The Post and Courier reports that Bruck was downgraded to standby counsel for the penalty phase of the trial with the rest of the defense team after Roof decided he wanted to represent himself.

Roof told Bruck he hated him, and that “if he gets out of jail, he would go to Bruck’s and kill him,” that information was contained in affidavit filed by the defense team on Jan. 1. The lawyers gave their sworn declaration to U.S. Judge Richard Gergel, who kept it sealed until earlier this week.

Bruck, is a well-known death penalty lawyer who spent much of his early career in South Carolina. He and teams of anti-death penalty lawyers have won reversals of death penalty cases in South Carolina and nationwide

Gergel appointed him especially for Roof’s cause, Gergel has said, he wanted the best lawyer available.