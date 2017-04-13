South Carolina Electric and Gas hopeful V.C. Summer project can be completed

South Carolina Electric and Gas (SCE&G) officials are hopeful that two nuclear reactors under construction at the V.C. Summer in Fairfield County can be completed despite financial problems at the project’s chief contractor Westinghouse and its parent company Toshiba.

According to the State newspaper after Westinghouse Electric Co. filed for bankruptcy last month, SCE&G officials felt that the construction of the reactors would be finished thanks to financial guarantees from Toshiba.

Now Toshiba is also in financial distress and may not be able to follow through. That’s according to Toshiba which indicated that to SCE&G this week.

At a meeting this week with the state Public Service Commission, SCE&G leaders said they want to explore the possibility that they may be able to use assets from Westinghouse Electric’s other businesses to help pay for the project. One of those assets is in South Carolina. The company’s atomic fuel factory southeast of Columbia.

The newspaper reports that critics, customer advocacy groups and organizations want SCE&G to scrap the nuclear reactors before consumers have to be nailed with more increases in their electric bills.

The cost estimates for the entire project are $14 billion. SCE&G agreed last year to cap the amount of money it would seek from customers every time the project goes over budget, but that could be changed by the state Public Service Commission.