$2.2 million grant will employ Furman grads to get high schoolers into college

A $2.2 million grant will employ Furman grads as full-time college advisers to boost college enrollment in rural high schools across the state. The College Advising Corps (CAC) will partner with Furman University and begin advising high school students in Lancaster and Chester county schools.

Chester County Superintendent Angela Bain says the program will most help a student who, “Doesn’t maybe have a lot of parent support at home because a parent may have to work or for whatever reason they don’t understand the application form.”

In Chester County, 78 percent of high school students graduate but only 12 percent finish college. Bain believes simply filling out forms correctly could be the difference between a student choosing college or entering the work force.

The College Advising Corps program aims to increase the number students who seek to be the first person in their family to go to college. Bain says that having college advisers who are closer in age to her students will be, “more able to relate and have more one-on-one time with our students who may want to go to college but don’t know how.”

Even mild returns from the program would thrill Bain and meet her expectations.

“If we help one person, we have been successful in my book,” says Bain. “The more education you have the more potential for your earning throughout your life, and so we want people to have a good life.”

South Carolina will join 25 other states across the nation in the program to increase the number of low-income, first-generation college and underrepresented students who enter and complete higher education. The program pays college advisers nearly $25,000, and offers an additional $5,815 in education credits to pay off student loans for college and grad school.