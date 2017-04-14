President Trump’s approval rating in South Carolina a few points higher than national rating

President Donald Trump’s approval rating in South Carolina is at 43 percent a few points higher than his national rating according to the latest poll from Winthrop University.

Poll director Scott Huffmon told South Carolina Radio Network that the president’s numbers in South Carolina mirror his nationwide rating. “He is doing similar to how he is doing nationally among South Carolinians,” said Huffmon.

The 45th president has a disapproval rating of 47% among Palmetto State citizens. An earlier Winthrop Poll in February showed similar ratings.

Trump’s support is more than two and a quarter times higher than that of Congress. Only 19 percent of South Carolina residents approve of the way Congress is handling its job.

Huffmon however said that the president’s approval among his base in South Carolina is solid and strong. “If you look at Republicans and independents who lean Republican he has a 79 percent approval rating,” said Huffmon.