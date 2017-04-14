Student body presidents ask Gov. McMaster to support $250 million in college repairs

In a letter to the Gov. Henry McMaster Thursday student body presidents from South Carolina’s three largest four-year colleges, Clemson University, College of Charleston and the University of South Carolina ask McMaster to reconsider his stance on a nearly $500 million borrowing plan that would help pay for dozens of capital projects throughout the state.

Of the almost $500 million about $250 million would go to public colleges across South Carolina for renovations and construction projects.

The Post and Courier reports that the letter went on to state that without the funding provided through the issuance of bonds, the costs of these much needed improvements can and will be passed along to future students.

The student body presidents wrote. “South Carolina’s economy has only stood to benefit from an educated, degree holding workforce which attracts global investments from companies like Boeing, Volvo, and BMW. South Carolina cannot afford to stymie its ability to produce a degree holding workforce when international corporations are now looking at us for future investments.”

The letter was signed by the C of C’s Michael Faikes, Clemson’s Killian McDonald and USC’s Ross Lordo, follows calls from college presidents urging lawmakers for more money.

The state legislature has not passed a bond bill since 2001.