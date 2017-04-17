Allergy season hitting South Carolina

The swing in temperatures this spring has intensified the allergy season.

Greenville Health System allergist John Pulcini told South Carolina Radio Network that the weather plays a big role in how soon allergy sufferers start to experience symptoms and how severe they are. “It kind of got warm then it got cold again,” Pulcini said. “So spring kind of started and stopped.”

He said for each time of the year, the allergens differ, in the spring trees and flowers begin to bud, bloom and pollinate, by summer, grasses are the enemy for those with allergies. By fall, new sets of problems arise.

He said there are three ways to treat seasonal allergies. “It’s pretty straight forward. It’s either avoidance, medications or allergy immunotherapy.”

He said allergy immunotherapy involves shots. “Patients get a shot of what they’re allergic to on usually a weekly basis for a few weeks or a month. By the time the pollen hits their bodies become much more accustom to the pollen so they have a much more reduced action.”

He said for those who are not severe suffers of seasonal allergies something as simple as washing your face throughout the day can help reduce symptoms.