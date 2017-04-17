Gov. McMaster supports open carry legislation

Gov. Henry McMaster said he supports legislation that would allow individuals to carry a concealed gun without a permit.

The South Carolina House of Representatives has already passed the bill, which means gun owners to carry their firearms in plain sight without needing a concealed weapons permit.

A spokesman for the governor told The Charleston Post and Courier newspaper that McMaster appreciated the House’s hard work on the bill and that the governor believes it is constitutional and that he will sign it if it reaches his desk.

The legislation would keep the concealed weapons permit program in place so South Carolinians could carry their guns in other states.

The sponsor in the House is Rep. Mike Pitts, R-Laurens. The bill still bans guns from schools and airports, following federal law.

The measure is unlikely to pass in the state Senate, where opponents have more procedural rules to block it.