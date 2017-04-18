Gov. McMaster names new South Carolina inspector general

Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday nominated Brian Lamkin to lead the South Carolina Office of Inspector General.

Lamkin is 25-year FBI veteran and had been serving as the interim director of the office since Patrick Maley left in February. Lamkin has already been working for the agency for four years.

He will lead an office that is responsible for investigating allegations of fraud, waste, abuse, mismanagement, misconduct and wrongdoing in state government. “I have an unbelievable staff of experienced investigators, auditors, accountants and program reviewers that will continue the same path forward that my predecessor Pat Maley started,” Lamkin said Tuesday.

“What I intend is for our inspector general and other staff members to start with the agencies that report directly to the governor’s office and to pay courtesy calls there, make inquires and take a look and see if things there are working there as smoothly as could be,” McMaster said.

Lamkin has served in various roles with the FBI, including assistant director in Virginia, special agent in charge in Atlanta and Columbia, and chief of financial crimes in Washington, D.C.

The South Carolina Office of the Inspector General was established in 2012 by former Gov. Nikki Haley. Maley was the first permanent director at the agency.

Lamkin will need confirmation from the state Senate before moving into his new role.