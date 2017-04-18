‘We refuse to mislead the people of SC’ Speaker calls on Senate to pass gas tax increase

With only four weeks remaining in the year’s legislative session, South Carolina House members gathered Tuesday to show solidarity on their road funding plan that has stalled in the Senate.

The idea of paying for new road repairs through an increase in the gas tax has met opposition from a group of Senate Republicans who want the tax offset by an income tax cut. Meanwhile, Gov. Henry McMaster again Tuesday reiterated his opposition to any gas tax increase.

Flanked by 60 legislators from both parties, House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, said he would not support the governor’s idea of using a nearly $500 million bond to borrow road repair funds until a long-term solution could be reached. Lucas and House budget writers hope to use the bond for maintenance and improvement projects at state-owned buildings and college campuses.

“We refuse to mislead the people of South Carolina with a seemingly easy solution that will do nothing for our state’s roads,” Lucas told reporters.

The Senate has stalled on the legislation ever since the Finance Committee increased the proposed gas tax increase from 10 cents to 12 and stripped out House language which would have reduced legislative influence in the selection of state Transportation Commission members. A large group of Republicans have said they will not support a tax increase without an income tax offset elsewhere and/or placing the reform language back into the bill.

Gov. Henry McMaster, who faces reelection next year, insisted Tuesday he will not support a net tax increase. “This is a conservative state, yet we continually keep talking about borrowing money and raising taxes,” he said at a separate press conference announcing his choice for South Carolina’s next inspector general. “We ought not be going in that direction… You cannot tax yourself into prosperity.”

Lucas insisted the state’s massive backlog in road needs make funding under existing methods impossible. He tried not to get involved in the Senate disagreements, but did eventually urge his counterparts to “pass the damn bill,” a reference to a banner plane which flew over last weekend’s RBC Heritage golf tournament in Hilton Head towing a similar message.

But Senate Democrats insist they want to pass a road funding measure and accused their GOP peers of only pushing for income tax cuts or restructuring as distractions from passing a final plan. “This is what you get when you have a government of no,” he told reporters outside the Senate chambers.