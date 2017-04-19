Another teen dies in South Carolina from the flu

Another teen has died from flu complications in South Carolina, the second one this year.

According to The Post and Courier a Hanahan teenager died from the flu at Medical University Hospital last week.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office confirmed reports that 18-year-old Emily Getman died on April 12. She was a student at Hanahan High School

Data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said another teenager from Lexington County died from the flu in January.

DHEC said 59 people in the state died from the flu through April 8. Most of those individuals were 65 or older. The agency also said that a child younger than 4 died from the flu between April 9 and April 15.

The agency said that flu activity across the state appears to be declining, but remains higher than normal.

DHEC said that the flu is essentially unpredictable and encouraged everyone to get a flu shot.