Gov. McMaster creates new group to implement cybersecurity plan

Worried about the potential threats to state infrastructure and sensitive information, Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday signed a new executive order designed to strengthen the state’s cybersecurity efforts.

McMaster’s order creates the South Carolina Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity (CIC) Executive Oversight Group, which will implement a statewide plan recommended last year by a working group set up under then-Gov. Nikki Haley. Details of that plan remain confidential, although the order suggests it includes more information sharing and threat investigations from state agencies.

“Protecting its citizens is the most critical job a government is tasked with – from enemies we can see and those we can’t,” McMaster said in a statement released by his office. “Cyber attacks are among the most common and potentially crippling offenses that face our state and country. With partnerships like this one, we are committing to being as proactive as possible in protecting our people and doing everything in our power to make sure we are as safe and secure as possible.”

The new oversight group will consist of members appointed by the governor, State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel, Department of Administration Director Marcia Adams and the state’s Chief Information Security Officer. Keel will also appoint the group’s executive director while the governor will pick its chairman.

South Carolina fell victim to one of the largest government breaches in the nation’s history when a hacker was able to breach more than 3.8 million Social Security numbers at the state Department of Revenue in 2012. Details of the five-year-old attack still remain confidential to the general public, although legislators have since focused on improving and streamlining cybersecurity efforts across all agencies.