Hospital launches effort to make Greenville County the country’s healthiest

Greenville Health System (GHS) unveiled a plan Tuesday that will provide $4 million a year for 20 years in grants to nonprofits with the goal of eventually improving the county’s overall health. The group said its end goal is to become the healthiest county in the U.S. in two decades.

The Greenville News reports the “Healthy Greenville 2036” grants will be for health-related care, education, research projects and programs. The grants will target four key areas for improvement: access to health care, social determinants of health, mental health, and healthy eating and exercise.

The hospital said a 2016 Community Health Needs Assessment identified those four areas as top concerns in the county. The areas can impact a variety of health issues from premature death and low birthweight babies to diabetes and heart disease.

According to the newspaper, the minimum grant awarded through the program will be $250,000. Nonprofits can apply for multi-year projects or also work together on a single grant. Any group which receives a grant will be required to disclose how it is spent in an annual report and show progress.