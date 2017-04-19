Statehouse Roundup: Running out of time, Senate tries again on road funding debate

A daily review of what’s making news in South Carolina state government.

Senators are set to try again Wednesday to break an impasse on a proposed road funding bill, one day after House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, pressured them to “pass the damn bill” before the session ends in four weeks.

Many Republicans in the Senate say they will not back a plan to increase the gas tax unless it also includes an offsetting income tax cut or revamps that reduce the legislature’s influence construction project decisions. Conservatives in the Senate GOP were unhappy with Senate leaders’ decision to raise the tax 12 cents per-gallon (larger than the 10 cents approved by the House) and removing House language that revamped the state Department of Transportation.

Meanwhile, Gov. Henry McMaster reiterated Tuesday he would not support a tax increase, arguing it would negatively impact the state’ economy. The governor instead pushed for lawmakers to borrow the money through a roughly $500 million bond until a long-term solution could be reached.

Flanked by 60 House legislators from both parties, Lucas said Tuesday he would not support the governor’s idea. Lucas insisted the state’s massive backlog in road needs make funding under existing methods impossible. But Senate Democrats insist they want to pass a road funding measure and accused their GOP peers of only pushing for income tax cuts or restructuring as distractions from passing a final plan.

— A Senate panel heard from the public Tuesday on a proposal that would allow legal residents to carry guns without a permit. The State newspaper reports State Sen. Shane Martin, R-Spartanburg, asked a judiciary subcommittee to combine his bill with a similar measure which passed the House earlier this month. Like its House counterpart, the Senate bill allows those who are legally permitted to own, carry or purchase a firearm to do so without having to obtain a permit. Senators are not expected to pass the measure this year.

— Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday nominated Brian Lamkin to lead the South Carolina Office of Inspector General. Lamkin is 25-year FBI veteran and had been serving as the interim director of the office since Patrick Maley left in February. He has already spent four years at the state office that is responsible for investigating allegations of fraud, waste, abuse, mismanagement, misconduct and wrongdoing in state government.

— McMaster also said Tuesday he is uncomfortable with a proposal that would require politicians who commit felonies to pay for any special elections needed due to their resignation. While supporters of the idea say convicted felons should cover the costs to elect their replacements, not taxpayers, McMaster questioned why similar requirements would not also be in place for lawmakers who resign to run for higher office.

— A Senate finance panel advanced a proposal to increase the South Carolina Research Authority’s budget Tuesday. The Charleston Post & Courier reports the state-chartered economic-development agency looks to place more bets on academics and entrepreneurs through its SC Launch program. The panel voted to double the amount of money SCRA can take in from contributors who receive a tax credit.