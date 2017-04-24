Charleston carriage companies agree to study on horse treatment

Carriage companies in Charleston have said they will take part in a study to determine how well horses handle pulling passengers on hot city streets.

The Post and Courier newspaper reports, however, the companies do not want their horses involved in the study.

The Animal Society and Charleston Carriage Horse Advocates have been pushing for a study conducted by outside experts under the guidelines of the American Association of Equine Practitioners. The Animal Society is scheduled to outline their vision for the study at a tourism commission meeting this week in Charleston. The city would support a study but would not force the carriage companies to take part in it.

This comes after a video of a horse named “Big John” lying on a Charleston street was posted on social media. The video on the Carriage Horse Advocates Facebook page said the horse collapsed on the street. The video netted 11 million views.

According to the newspaper, Big John is owned by Charleston Carriage Works. The company said the horse tripped and got up when his harness was taken off. The veterinarian’s report stated that the horse did trip, but was all right and ready to go back to work later the same day.