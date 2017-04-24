Contractor accused of supplying ‘defective’ rebar for nuclear project agrees to $4.6 million settlement

A company accused by the federal government of knowingly supplying defective construction materials for an experimental nuclear waste conversion facility in Aiken County has agreed to a $4.6 million settlement.

The Justice Department announced Monday that Energy & Process Corporation (E&P) will pay the amount to resolve the government’s lawsuit filed under the False Claims Act. The Energy Department accused the Georgia-based company of failing to perform required quality assurance procedures and supplying low-quality steel reinforcing bars (rebar) for the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility at the Energy Department’s Savannah River Site.

“Our complaint alleges that after actively touting its experience with nuclear construction and quality assurance work… E&P chose to forego the agreed-to quality assurance work, and then compounded this failure by falsely certifying to the Government that it had performed the quality assurance work,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia John Horn said in a statement. “This settlement recovers substantial losses caused by E&P’s decision to cavalierly place its own profits above its commitment to adhere to important nuclear safety and quality control requirements.”

The troubled MOX Facility is a project that would convert former nuclear warhead plutonium into reactor fuel. However, construction has fallen years behind schedule due to design problems and billions of dollars over budget.

The lawsuit claimed the Energy Department paid E&P a premium price to supply rebar that met the strict standards required for nuclear projects. Instead, DOE claimed E&P failed to perform most of the necessary quality assurance measures, while falsely certifying that those requirements had been met. The lawsuit further stated one-third of the rebar supplied by E&P and used in the construction was found to be defective. The $4.6 million does not include costs E&P incurred when it previously replaced the rebar.

Under the settlement, E&P does not admit to the truth of any allegations.

Federal prosecutors said a whistleblower involved in the project first alerted them to the potential fraud. Deborah Cook had worked for the project’s lead contractor Shaw/AREVA (now CB&I AREVA MOX Services). Cook will be able share in some of the settlement money, although the amount has not yet been announced.