Legislator who lost son to overdose named chair of new study committee on opioid abuse

The chairman of a new state House study committee formed on Monday said he thinks the South Carolina government should become more involved in “quite a few places” to combat what he calls an opioid drug overdose “epidemic.”

State Rep. Eric Bedingfield, R-Belton, was announced Monday as chairman of the House Opioid Abuse Prevention Study Committee. Bedingfield has made drug education and addiction help a personal priority since his oldest son Josh died from an overdose after taking fentanyl in March 2016.

“In an unfortunate situation, it’s probably quite a few places (where change is needed), to be honest with you,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “We have to take a very holistic approach to finding solutions to this problem, whether it be education… training of future prescribers and there’s a law enforcement problem about how to deal with the drug pushers who are shoving this stuff onto our street and selling things to people that they know is going to kill them.”

Nearly 600 South Carolinians died from opioid drug overdoses in 2015, the most recent year available, according to the state Bureau of Vital Statistics. That outstripped the total number of homicide deaths the same year. But most public health experts say the number of overdoses has only increased since then.

House Speaker Jay Lucas appointed Bedingfield to the position. He said the group will begin meeting before the end of session and continue working after the chamber adjourns next month.

“Opioid abuse and addiction is a rapidly growing epidemic that must be curtailed before it destroys more families and lives in South Carolina,” Lucas said in a statement. “This issue affects every community and does not discriminate against race, age, gender, socioeconomic class or profession. Because opioid abuse is different from other drug addictions, it is most important to consider and study every available option to prevent further damage and loss of life.”

Additional members include State Reps. Terry Alexander, D-Florence; Todd Atwater, R-Lexington; Chandra Dillard D-Greenville; MaryGail Douglas, D-Winnsboro; Shannon Erickson, R-Beaufort; Russell Fry, R-Surfside Beach; Phyllis Henderson, R-Greenville; Lee Hewitt, R-Murrells Inlet; Chip Huggins, R-Columbia; Mandy Norrell, D-Lancaster; Robert Ridgeway, D-Manning; Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia; Kit Spires, R-Pelion; David Weeks, D-Sumter and Jay West, R-Belton.

Bedingfield said the committee will hold hearings across the state in the coming months and hear from agencies and the public about ways the state is falling short in efforts to stop growth of illegal prescription medication use and fentanyl-laced heroin.