SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Georgetown County emergency crews have opened a shelter after seven inches of rain in caused flooding in parts of the small town.

— The Lexington County Coroner has identified two people who died in a boat crash on Lake Murray this weekend.

— State House Speaker Jay Lucas announced the creation of a new study committee that will look into how to halt growing opioid abuse in SC.

— There is a national recall on a popular brand of snack due to fears about possible salmonella contamination.