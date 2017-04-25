SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

— SC and its various agencies and local governments will have to pay hundreds of millions more to help stabilize the state’s floundering pension system.

— University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley thanked lawmakers Tuesday for taking down the Confederate battle flag.

— Two dead leatherback sea turtles have been discovered along the coast northeast of Charleston.

— A company has agreed to a $4.6 million settlement after it was accused of knowingly supplying defective rebar for an experimental nuclear project.