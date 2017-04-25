SLED says ‘insufficient evidence’ for charges against Fairfield County senator

State Law Enforcement Division agents have cleared a Fairfield County senator, saying they will not file charges about 23-year-old accusations that surfaced little more than a month before last year’s election.

Last year, then-candidate Mike Fanning was accused of inappropriately touching a teen during his time as Hampton County teacher in the early 1990s. Fanning won the election anyway, defeating Republican candidate Mark Palmer with 53 percent of the vote. A few months earlier, he had unseated incumbent State Sen. Creighton Coleman in the Democratic primary.

The SLED report notes insufficient evidence to charge Fanning with a crime. The State newspaper was the first media outlet to report on the decision. “The people of this district, a jury of peers, my friends, my coworkers, my neighbors know my character,” Fanning told the paper. “They knew these allegations did not pass the smell test.”

According to SLED, the accusations claimed Fanning had an “inappropriate relationship” with a female student at Estill High School while he was a teacher in 1993. The incident report does not identify the student, although the probe came after a YouTube user posted a video which claimed Fanning had “seduced” her during her time at the school.

14th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Sean Thornton handled the investigation, but found insufficient evidence according to SLED. South Carolina also did not have a law at the time which criminalized consensual student-teacher relationships.