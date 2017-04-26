Bill opens up liquor sales at baseball stadiums and liquor stores

Take me out to the ballgame and buy me some peanuts and cracker jacks. And a bourbon. Neat.
While that is not the exact adage to the old baseball song, it reflects the content of a bill which passed a South Carolina House committee on Tuesday. The bill would allow liquor to be sold in minor league baseball parks across the state. It also raises the limit on the number of liquor licenses an entity can own.
State Rep. Peter McCoy, R-Charleston, said current law was uneven by allowing South Carolina stadiums to sell liquor at tennis events but not baseball stadiums. The bill, which passed the Senate last month, would end the apparent contradiction.
“(With no limit) you’re only going to have these mega stores coming in here selling liquor because of pricing power, all these ‘Mom and Pop’ stores that are in your district and other people’s district are going to close,” State Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia, said.
The new bill would also allow liquor stores to sell cocktail mixers and fruit as long as they relate to making alcoholic drinks. The bill now moves to the House floor next week.