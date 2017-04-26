Bill opens up liquor sales at baseball stadiums and liquor stores

Take me out to the ballgame and buy me some peanuts and cracker jacks. And a bourbon. Neat.

While that is not the exact adage to the old baseball song, it reflects the content of a bill which passed a South Carolina House committee on Tuesday. The bill would allow liquor to be sold in minor league baseball parks across the state. It also raises the limit on the number of liquor licenses an entity can own.

State Rep. Peter McCoy, R-Charleston, said current law was uneven by allowing South Carolina stadiums to sell liquor at tennis events but not baseball stadiums. The bill, which passed the Senate last month, would end the apparent contradiction.

“(It) allows liquor to be sold at the four minor league stadiums we have now and a possible fifth stadium at North Augusta,” McCoy said.

But this bill changes the liquor laws for more than just baseball parks.

An amendment in bill would also dramatically change the way South Carolina issues liquor licenses.

Current state law limits the owner of a liquor store to no more than three liquor licenses in South Carolina, meaning it cannot own more than three stores which sell the drinks. But the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled the law unconstitutional last month, arguing the three-license limit impeded the rights of chain liquor store owners by restricting their business model from succeeding.

The amended bill would increase the limit to nine licenses. Lawmakers wanted to avoid allowing the unlimited sale of liquor licenses to prevent megastores like Walmart pricing out small business owners through the economy of scales. Supporters say the new nine-license limit hopes to level the playing field for small business owners while still being constitutional.

“(With no limit) you’re only going to have these mega stores coming in here selling liquor because of pricing power, all these ‘Mom and Pop’ stores that are in your district and other people’s district are going to close,” State Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia, said.

The new bill would also allow liquor stores to sell cocktail mixers and fruit as long as they relate to making alcoholic drinks. The bill now moves to the House floor next week.