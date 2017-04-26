SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— A prosecutor has cleared three Sumter police officers who shot a man 19 times after on officer tackled him following a chase last December.

— Columbia police say an armed man shot a bystander in a Wal-Mart parking lot this afternoon before he was shot and injured by responding officers.

— A bill that passed a state House committee Tuesday would allow liquor to be sold in minor league baseball parks across the South Carolina.

— The former office manager of a Mount Pleasant plastic surgery office may be headed to prison after pleading guilty on tax-related charges.