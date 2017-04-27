Clothing manufacturer says it will create 1,000 jobs at new Blythewood distribution center

A California-based clothing company best known for the leggings it sells announced plans Wednesday for a new distribution center in the Midlands.

LuLaRoe said it plans to eventually create 1,000 new jobs at a new distribution center in Blythewood. The $35 million investment would open in a former Bose Technology plant which closed two years ago. Company officials say they want to go operational in June.

“LuLaRoe recognized an immediate need to open an East Coast distribution facility to better serve independent fashion retailers located east of the Mississippi, by providing them with easier access to product and reduced shipping times,” CEO Mark Stidham said in a statement. “After evaluating our options, we selected South Carolina because of its central location and strong workforce to support our company’s growing needs. We look forward to becoming a member of this great community and welcoming our future workforce into the LuLaRoe family.”

Hiring for the new positions is already underway.

LuLaRoe is a relatively new company that only started up in 2012, but has grown tremendously thanks to online sales and a business model which uses independent contractors as sellers rather than traditional stores. But it was also the subject of a recent class action lawsuit which claims its defective leggings easily rip, often after just a few hours of wear.

The company announced this week it will issue full refunds for any bad products bought this calendar year through April 24.