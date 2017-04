Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— The state Senate Thursday sent back to the House legislation which devotes more funding to roads by raising the gas tax 12 cents per-gallon.

— Legislation known as the “automatic stay” bill was jettisoned until next year.

— Berkeley county officials remain tight-lipped about an FBI investigation in the local chamber of commerce.

— Lancaster Police are investigating the killing of a high school basketball player who was shot outside a community center.