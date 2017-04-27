SC Senate gives final approval to its version of roads bill, sends back to House

The South Carolina Senate on Thursday approved its final version of a road funding bill, sending it back to the House.

State Sen. Gerald Malloy, R-Darlington, said the legislation is a start. “It’s not exactly what the DOT (Department of Transportation) said they needed to repair the roads,” he said after Thursday’s final vote. “It’s a lot further than where we have been. So I will say it’s a first step.”

The measure passed on a third and final reading Thursday morning. The move came less than twelve hours after the Senate reached a compromise Wednesday night and cut off debate before approving the bill in a 33-10 vote. The total would be enough to overcome a threatened filibuster from Gov. Henry McMaster, who has said he opposes its proposed 12 cents per-gallon increase in the gas tax. The increase would be phased in by two cents per year until 2023.

State Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, said the legislation does not do enough to reform the way the South Carolina DOT chooses to spend money on road projects. “Before you ask (taxpayers) to pay an additional $800 million a year, we owe it to them to make sure that every single dollar they’re already paying that goes to roads and bridges is being spent in a way that is efficient, wise, beneficial, ” he said on the floor of the Senate Thursday morning.

The bill will now go to the House. House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-Rock Hill said the proposals is not far apart from what the House approved earlier this year. “It has changes obviously. I wouldn’t say it’s drastically different when you start looking at lining up what the Senate has done and what the House has done,” he told South Carolina Radio Network on Thursday.

Senators approved a slightly higher gas tax increase than the House’s 10 cents per gallon, did not specify the new money could go only towards road maintenance or upgrades and did not go as far as the House in removing legislative influence at the DOT.

The House will consider the Senate plan next week. The measure is expected to eventually go to a conference committee where House and Senate negotiators will attempt to hammer out any differences.