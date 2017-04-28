Sanford among those opposed to Trump offshore drilling order

President Donald Trump’s executive order Friday, which orders the review of potential locations for offshore oil and gas exploration in the Atlantic, is not well-received by politicians along South Carolina’s coast.

First District Congressman Republican Mark Sanford on Friday introduced the Coastal Economies Protection Act. “Our office introduced a bill that would prevent that. It would put into place a ten year moratorium on oil exploration,” he said in a recorded statement.

Sanford said that the administration’s proposal was disappointing and at odds with the overwhelming number of South Carolina residents who spoke out against offshore drilling when President Obama’s Department of the Interior reviewed potential locations for oil or gas surveys. Last year, the agency decided against opening any Atlantic sites for at least five more years.

Conservation Voters of South Carolina Executive Director John Tynan told South Carolina Radio Network the order means testing and exploration could take place in the future. “For us here in South Carolina the big thing it does it restarts the five year oil and gas planning process for the offshore region,” Tynan said.

However, Sanford’s Upstate counterpart Third District Congressman Jeff Duncan was more enthusiastic towards the plan. In a statement posted to his Facebook page, Duncan argued it is needed to help America’s energy resurgence.

“I support this exploration,” Duncan said. “This doesn’t mean that I think we should start the unrestricted drilling of every square foot off the coast. What I support are the people of South Carolina’s right to know the resources that may, or may not be, accessible.”

Even during his presidential campaign, Trump pledged to take advantage of the nation’s energy reserves to help create jobs and lower the American demand for foreign oil. His order Friday would require the Interior Department review potential sites it examined as part of its five-year plan announced last year.

But Sanford insisted drilling would put the economic driver of tourism in South Carolina at risk. A group of coastal mayors held press conferences in Charleston and Beaufort on Friday which criticized the order. “The disruption to tourism in this state would be substantial,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said, according to the Charleston City Paper. “One out of 10 workers in the state of South Carolina now play some role in the tourism industry, so the risks are just too great to our aquatic life, to our ecology, and to our economy. Oil and water don’t mix in South Carolina.”