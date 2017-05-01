DMV to start accepting applications for new REAL ID-compliant licenses later this month

South Carolina’s DMV says residents will eventually need to get new driver’s licenses to travel onto military bases, secured federal buildings and commercial airlines. And, beginning later this month, residents will be able to start applying for the licenses although the cards themselves will not be available until later this year.

The federal government had required South Carolina to upgrade its licenses by this year or else residents would no longer be able to use their state-issued IDs for entry onto military bases, secured federal buildings or commercial airline flights. After Gov. Henry McMaster signed a compliance measure into law last month, the deadlines were pushed back another three years.

Starting May 15, South Carolinians will be able to apply for the new REAL ID-compliant licenses. However, it will require they produce more documentation of their identity. Among the documents required for the new licenses are:

— Two proofs of current SC address, such as recent water bills or pay stubs with an address listed.

— Proof of US Citizenship, identity, date of birth. Documents needed could be an original birth certificate or valid passport.

— Proof of Social Security Number: Social Security card or W-2 form with SSN included.

— (If applicable) Documents supporting any legal name change, such as a marriage license, divorce decree or family court order.

Agency spokeswoman Lauren Phillips emphasized South Carolinians uncomfortable with submitting so much sensitive information are not required to get the REAL ID licenses, but they will need a passport or other compliant ID to enter secure federal properties or commercial flights.

“If you do not feel that you’ll be flying commercially, visiting a secure federal building or visiting a military base, you do not need to get a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card in the future,” DMV spokeswoman Lauren Phillips told South Carolina Radio Network.

Those residents who received their first SC beginner’s permit, license, or ID after November 2010 or who moved to the state and obtained a license since then may not need to get a new license. Phillips said the agency has already been collecting the additional documents since that year.

Congress passed the 2005 REAL ID Act in order to streamline each state’s licensing system to make them more consistent nationwide. South Carolina, led by then-Gov. Mark Sanford held out against complying with the law. However the federal Department of Homeland Security finally refused to grant any more extensions after this year.