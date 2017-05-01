SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— The candidates are making the rounds in the final day of campaigning before voters decide who they want representing them in Congress.

— South Carolina’s capital city is considering train quiet zones. Tom Hayes has details.

— The new South Carolina Democratic Party chairman says his party’s ground game is far behind where it needs to be.

–If bagging a gator is your idea of hunting, the state Department of Natural Resources has news that perhaps will make that possible.