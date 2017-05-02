Further scrutiny of ‘Charleston Loophole’ will have to wait until next year

An effort to move forward legislation that would have closed the so-called `Charleston loophole’ in South Carolina will have to wait until next year after a state Senate panel decided against advancing it Tuesday.

During a Senate Judiciary subcommittee meeting, very little time was given to the bill that addresses the issue.

According to The State newspaper, the panel spent ten minutes debating a proposal to lengthen the amount of time gun dealers must wait to sell a weapon if the FBI believes further background checks are needed.

Supporters of the measure note Dylann Roof was able to skirt the law when he bought the gun he used to kill nine African-Americans at a downtown Charleston church in June 2015. Roof was barred from buying a gun due to a prior drug arrest, but clerical errors made by local law enforcement meant an FBI investigator could not track down records of Roof’s arrest. The current three-day window on sellers holds expired without action by the FBI.

The bill would require courts to quickly report to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System reasons why someone is barred from buying a gun.

State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, expressed his frustration, pointing out Tuesday was the last opportunity for the panel to act before the current regular legislative session expires after next week.

However, since this is the first of a two-year session, the bill can be still considered when the Senate reconvenes in January.