Former Mt. Pleasant researcher sentenced to prison for misusing Ebola grant money

A former Mt. Pleasant researcher who prosecutors accused of misusing millions in federal grants meant for Ebola vaccines and other research has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison.

A federal judge Monday sentenced Dr. Jian Yun “John” Dong to 70 months imprisonment for multiple fraud-based convictions. He was also ordered to repay over $3 million in restitution. Two companies he created were also fined more than $12.8 million. Dr. Dong and his companies were convicted in 2015 on charges of conspiracy to commit grant fraud, wire fraud, theft of government property and providing false statements, theft of government funds, as well as 22 counts of wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Jong’s Mt. Pleasant-based companies GenPhar and Vaxima obtained federal grants for purposes of biodefense research and vaccine development, but ended up using the money to build a commercial office building and pay lobbyists and others who were seeking to secure federal funding for Jong. Investigators said roughly half of the $6 million spent on construction came from improperly diverted grant money.

“The real tragedy in this case is that millions of dollars intended for desperately needed vaccine research was diverted into a commercial real estate project,” Acting U.S. Attorney for South Carolina Beth Drake said in a statement. “Most of the dedicated and accomplished scientists receiving these grants can be trusted to spend the funds on research, but those that seek to divert the funds to their own benefit need to know that we will pursue charges against them like any other fraudster.”

Dong disputes the charges against him, insisting during his sentencing hearing that any “wrong” he did was because of intentions to work quickly in the interest of national security, according to the Charleston Post & Courier.

A jury that heard the case in November 2014 could not reach unanimous verdicts on all counts, although it did find the two companies guilty of most of the charges. Dong was previously convicted in 2015 of illegally contributing $31,000 to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s campaign. Prosecutors said Dong tried to get around campaign finance laws by channeling his funds through other individuals to avoid the $5,000 individual donation limit.