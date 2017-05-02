Former Sen. DeMint ousted at Heritage Foundation

A former senator from South Carolina has been ousted from his role at a conservative group — the very group he gave up his Senate seat to lead.

Jim DeMint was forced out as President and CEO of the Heritage Foundation by the group’s board of trustees Tuesday. In a statement, board chairman Thomas Sanders, III said the trustees asked for DeMint’s resignation in a unanimous vote and DeMint agreed to follow their wishes.

Saunders said the board sought the resignation after a “comprehensive and independent review” of the organization. The review found “significant and worsening management issues that led to a breakdown of internal communications and cooperation,” according to the statement.

In his own statement, DeMint defended his leadership at Heritage and said he had pledged the group would lead a conservative “resurgence” when he took over in 2013. “The public statement released earlier is puzzling given that the board of trustees has praised our work for four years and approved performance bonuses for the entire management team each year for a job well done,” he said in the statement published by the Weekly Standard publication.

DeMint shocked the political world in 2012, when he announced he was giving up his Senate seat to lead the conservative thinktank. However, he has since been criticized for focusing Heritage’s resources more on advocacy and less on the research and studies it did in the past. Some members believe the group has lost some of its influence due to Republican infighting before and after President Trump’s election.

The Atlantic reported DeMint’s supporters accused Mike Needham, the CEO of the group’s political advocacy arm Heritage Action, of leading the effort to oust DeMint.